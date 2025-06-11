Xi, Sassou send congratulatory letters to FOCAC ministerial meeting of coordinators

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso sent congratulatory letters separately to the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, on Wednesday.

Noting that the current international situation is marked by changes and turmoil, Xi said China is committed to providing new opportunities for the world with the new achievements of Chinese modernization and offering new impetus to the Global South partners, including Africa, with its huge market.

China is ready to negotiate and sign the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development to implement the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines for 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China, Xi said, adding that China will provide more convenience for the least developed countries in Africa to export to China.

He said China is ready to work with Africa to deepen the implementation of the 10 partnership actions for modernization, strengthen cooperation in such key areas as green industry, e-commerce and e-payment, science and technology, and artificial intelligence, and enhance cooperation in security, finance and the rule of law, to promote high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.

