MOSCOW, Nov. 23– Russia has discovered 250 deposits of strategic mineral resources so far this year, including gold, copper, nickel, zinc and lead reserves, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Monday.

Of the newly discovered deposits, 239 are solid mineral deposits and 11 are hydrocarbon deposits, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website, adding that Russia’s mineral resource base typically expands by 200 to 300 new deposits annually.

The largest discovery so far is the Morozova gold deposit in the Trans-Baikal Territory, which contains an estimated 37 tonnes of gold and 13.6 tonnes of silver.

Another major find is the Dalneye copper-nickel ore deposit in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with estimated reserves of 169,600 tonnes of nickel, more than 8,000 tonnes of cobalt, 250,000 tonnes of copper, 242 tonnes of platinum-group metals, 9.5 tonnes of gold and nearly 67 tonnes of silver.

The ministry also highlighted the Rassokhinskoye lead-zinc deposit in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, which holds more than 145,000 tonnes of zinc, over 36,000 tonnes of lead, 5.3 tonnes of silver and 226 tonnes of cadmium.

In the Murmansk region, the Gora Yuzhnaya deposit, containing low-iron apatite ores, has been discovered, with reserves estimated at 1.1 million tonnes of apatite ores, 20.5 million tonnes of iron ore and nearly 12,000 tonnes of zirconium.

Among the largest hydrocarbon discoveries is the Nikolai Grigoryev gas condensate field in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, with estimated natural gas reserves of 50.2 billion cubic meters.

The Pugachyovskoye oil and gas condensate field in the Orenburg region, which has estimated natural gas reserves of 5.4 billion cubic meters, has also been added to Russia’s state register of mineral reserves. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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