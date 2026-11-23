WINDHOEK, Nov. 23 — A joint venture between Chinese and Namibian companies held a groundbreaking ceremony in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, on Monday for a 50-megawatt (MW) wind power project near the country’s southern port town of Lüderitz.

Namibian Vice President Lucia Witbooi said the project would help her country reduce its reliance on electricity imports. The joint venture, CERIM Lüderitz Energy (Pty) Ltd, is developing the wind farm about 16.5 km south of Lüderitz.

China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited (ANIREP) hold stakes of 55 percent and 45 percent, respectively, through their wholly owned subsidiaries. “We are taking another important step towards a more energy-secure, economically resilient and sustainable Namibia.

Let this investment create jobs for our people,” Witbooi said at the ceremony. She urged the developers to hire young Namibians, involve local businesses and help local workers gain technical skills.

“We seek partnerships that are mutually beneficial, accountable and focused on long-term national prosperity,” said the vice president. The developers aim to bring the CERIM Lüderitz Wind Power Project into commercial operation on Nov. 30, 2028.

They expect the wind farm to generate 253.8 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year, equivalent to about 6 percent of Namibia’s electricity consumption. The plant’s seven 7.8 MW turbines will have a combined installed capacity of 54.6 MW.

Under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Namibia’s national power utility, NamPower, the plant will supply up to 50 MW to the national grid. A new 132-kilovolt substation and a transmission line of about 40 km will connect the wind farm to NamPower’s Namib substation.

Namibian Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse said the project would increase domestic power generation, diversify the country’s energy mix and support sustainable economic development.

He said an adequate supply of reliable, competitively priced electricity was essential for Namibia to develop its industries, process more of its minerals locally and create lasting jobs.

He Xiongfei, deputy general manager of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., said the company would work with ANIREP to ensure safety during construction, protect the environment and provide jobs and training for local workers.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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