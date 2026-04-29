Iranian minister urges IOC to suspend Israel’s int’l sports activities

TEHRAN, April 29 — Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Israel’s sports activities in international arenas over its “crimes” during the 40-day war against Iran, official news agency IRNA reported Wednesday.

Donyamali made the plea in a letter addressed to IOC President Kirsty Coventry, demanding her to adopt a “clear and responsible” stance toward the “imposed war” by the United States and Israel against Iran, the report said.

He accused the United States and Israel of violating the Olympic Charter during their “brutal” anti-Iran attacks, in which many Iranian athletes were killed and several sports complexes seriously damaged.

Donyamali urged IOC to condemn Israel’s anti-Iran “crimes” and bar its sports teams from taking part in international events.

He also demanded the IOC to form a committee to investigate and assess the damage caused to Iran’s sports venues and the Iranian athletes’ “violated rights.”

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians, and damaging the country’s civilian infrastructure.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East. A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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