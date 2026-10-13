Six vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters on Sunday

LONDON, Oct. 13– Multiple advisories issued by the UK Maritime Trade Operations on Monday and Sunday indicated that six vessels came under attack on Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters of the Gulf of Oman.

Within the Strait of Hormuz, advisories 164-26 and 166-26 each reported an outbound tanker struck by an unknown projectile.

Advisories 168-26 and 169-26 reported attacks on a product tanker and a crude oil tanker, respectively, both of which were transiting outbound through the strait when struck by unknown projectiles.

Advisory 167-26 recorded an inbound container vessel struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the strait.

Update 001 to advisory 165-26 reported that a tanker near Oman’s Sohar anchorage, in the Gulf of Oman close to the eastern approach to the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Local authorities assisted with the evacuation of the crew.

Tensions between the United States and Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz have escalated in recent weeks. Since late September, attacks on shipping in and around the strait have increased markedly, with casualties mounting.

Maritime risks have also spread to waters off neighboring countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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