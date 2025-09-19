Over 75 civilians killed in drone strike targeting mosque in W. Sudan: volunteers

KHARTOUM, Sept. 19 — More than 75 civilians were killed in a drone strike that targeted a mosque in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, early Friday, volunteer groups reported.

“A strategic drone belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted civilians during dawn prayers today (Friday), leaving more than 75 people dead so far,” the Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a volunteer group, said in a statement.

For its part, the Emergency Room of Abu Shouk Displacement Camp in El Fasher, also a volunteer group, said in a statement that “among the dead are 20 displaced persons from the camp.”

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Xinhua, “The death toll is rising, and more than 75 bodies have already been recovered from the mosque’s rubble, while dozens remain trapped under the debris.”

He noted that the mosque, which was packed with worshippers at the time of the drone strike, collapsed entirely, while rescue efforts remain ongoing.

The Sudan Doctors Network condemned the drone strike, stating: “This horrific crime violates all international and humanitarian laws.

The targeting of unarmed civilians constitutes a full-fledged war crime.” The network called on the international community, the United Nations, the African Union, and all concerned parties to exert serious pressure to stop these “crimes,” ensure the protection of civilians, open immediate humanitarian corridors, and provide food and medicine to the stricken city.

The RSF has not yet issued any comment regarding the drone strike. Since May 10, 2024, violent clashes have been raging in El Fasher between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its allies on one side, and the RSF on another.

Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the SAF and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 40