Trending Now
Home International Zambia reports new cholera outbreak with 304 cases, 11 deaths
Zambia reports new cholera outbreak with 304 cases, 11 deaths
Cholera patients are treated at the Cholera Treatment Center in the Carrefour area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in December 2014. The Caribbean country's cholera outbreak started in 2010.
International

Zambia reports new cholera outbreak with 304 cases, 11 deaths

September 30, 2026

LUSAKA, Sept. 30 — Zambia has recorded 304 cholera cases and 11 deaths, health authorities said Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health, the cholera cases had been recorded in five of the country’s 10 provinces as of Tuesday.

Gilbert Siame, acting health minister, said at a press briefing in Lusaka that 35 patients were currently receiving treatment, while 230 had been discharged. He said Lusaka was among the affected districts, with 130 cases and four deaths, the highest number of cases in the country.

The ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the affected districts and coordinating the national response with district health teams, Siame added. In July, Zambia declared an end to its latest cholera outbreak, which had affected the country since August 2025.

Data from the World Health Organization suggested that Zambia experienced one of its worst cholera outbreaks between October 2023 and July 2024, when the country recorded more than 23,382 cumulative cases and 740 deaths. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Security forces dismantle 2 heroin labs in W....

January 7, 2026

Russia seeking to achieve goals in Ukraine through...

May 3, 2026

Iraqi, Turkish leaders discuss bilateral trade, regional security

February 14, 2026

Macao sees rebound in broad money supply in...

February 3, 2026

Cuba calls U.S. anti-drug war a “farce”

December 7, 2025

Pakistan, Afghanistan confirm ceasefire agreement

October 19, 2025

UN chief condemns detention of additional UN personnel...

October 7, 2025

Senegal voices concern over U.S. sanctions on Senegalese...

August 20, 2026

Senior Russian army officer killed in car explosion

April 25, 2025

Indonesia prepares incentive scheme to curb marine waste...

June 13, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.