Zambia reports new cholera outbreak with 304 cases, 11 deaths

LUSAKA, Sept. 30 — Zambia has recorded 304 cholera cases and 11 deaths, health authorities said Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health, the cholera cases had been recorded in five of the country’s 10 provinces as of Tuesday.

Gilbert Siame, acting health minister, said at a press briefing in Lusaka that 35 patients were currently receiving treatment, while 230 had been discharged. He said Lusaka was among the affected districts, with 130 cases and four deaths, the highest number of cases in the country.

The ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the affected districts and coordinating the national response with district health teams, Siame added. In July, Zambia declared an end to its latest cholera outbreak, which had affected the country since August 2025.

Data from the World Health Organization suggested that Zambia experienced one of its worst cholera outbreaks between October 2023 and July 2024, when the country recorded more than 23,382 cumulative cases and 740 deaths. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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