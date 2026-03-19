Trending Now
Home International Lebanese president urges halt to Israeli aggression as Hezbollah denies Kuwait cell allegations
Lebanese president urges halt to Israeli aggression as Hezbollah denies Kuwait cell allegations
International

Lebanese president urges halt to Israeli aggression as Hezbollah denies Kuwait cell allegations

March 19, 2026

BEIRUT, March 19 — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday urged an immediate halt to the ongoing Israeli aggression, saying that stopping hostilities is essential for launching negotiations.

“An end to the escalation is necessary to create a suitable atmosphere for negotiations, which is currently unavailable due to the expansion of military operations,” Aoun said during a meeting at Baabda Palace with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

He pointed to the worsening situation, citing expanding military operations, destroyed villages, hundreds of casualties, and over a million displaced.

The Lebanese president reiterated the need for a ceasefire and guarantees to ensure its success. For his part, Barrot conveyed greetings from French President Emmanuel Macron and expressed France’s readiness to help end the military escalation through proposals being discussed with relevant parties.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah issued a statement firmly denying accusations made by Kuwait’s Interior Ministry, rejecting “false and baseless claims” about the existence of any cells, networks, or alleged plans linked to the group in Kuwait.

“Hezbollah once again denies these allegations in their entirety,” the statement said, adding that the group “reaffirms its strong commitment to the security, stability, and safety of the State of Kuwait and its brotherly people.”

The denial follows Kuwait’s announcement earlier this week of detaining 14 people, both Kuwaiti and Lebanese, suspected of being a Hezbollah-linked cell for undermining state security.

Hezbollah had announced the launch of rockets from Lebanon toward Israel on March 2 for the first time since a ceasefire was declared on Nov. 27, 2024.

Israel subsequently launched a military campaign against the group, involving intensive airstrikes on several areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, in addition to Beirut’s southern suburbs. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Severe cold triggers Code Yellow in Romania

February 2, 2026

Russia condemns attacks on Iranian leadership

March 18, 2026

Venezuela calls on UN to stop U.S. military...

September 20, 2025

Türkiye detains 71 suspects linked to failed coup...

November 17, 2025

UN chief applauds agreement to secure ceasefire, hostage...

October 9, 2025

Over 5,000 donated historical artifacts displayed at Unit...

December 31, 2025

U.S. embassy in Baghdad hit by drone, no...

March 14, 2026

11 terrorists surrender to Malian army

June 30, 2025

U.S. consumer tech revenue to reach 565 bln...

January 5, 2026

Swedish FM slams U.S. tariffs on Greenland as...

January 19, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.