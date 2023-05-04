UN Aid Chief Says It Will Be Difficult to End Sudan’s Fighting

Staff Writer

Khartoum, May 4 — The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, has expressed his concerns over the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Speaking to the BBC, Griffiths said that it would be challenging to secure an end to the fighting, as the warring parties seem keen to “keep it going.” Griffiths visited Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, where he asked the rival generals who are fighting for control to meet him face-to-face to discuss the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

The UN aid chief said that while the two rival parties spoke of their attachment to humanitarian principles, there didn’t seem to be a will to end the war. This lack of will makes it difficult for the international community to help end the conflict and deliver aid to those who desperately need it.

Sudan has been plagued by conflict for years, with various factions fighting for control of the country. The situation has been particularly dire in recent years, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. The ongoing conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis, with millions of people in need of aid.

Griffiths’ visit to Port Sudan comes as a new seven-day truce is due to start. However, previous ceasefires have broken down, making it uncertain whether this one will hold. The UN aid chief expressed his concerns about the situation, saying that he had heard stories of traumatic atrocities that were likely to lead to what he called a generational problem with reconciliation.

The conflict in Sudan has had a devastating impact on the country’s people. It has led to the displacement of millions of people, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in other parts of the country or in neighbouring countries. The ongoing violence has also led to a breakdown in basic services, such as healthcare and education.

The international community has been working to end the conflict and provide aid to those in need. However, as Griffiths’ visit to Sudan highlights, the situation remains challenging. The warring parties must be willing to engage in dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Without this willingness, it will be difficult to bring an end to the violence and deliver the aid that is desperately needed.

In conclusion, the conflict in Sudan continues to be a major concern for the international community. The UN aid chief’s visit to Port Sudan highlights the challenges that remain in ending the conflict and delivering aid to those in need. The warring parties must be willing to engage in dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict to ensure that the people of Sudan can rebuild their lives and their country. – Namibia Daily News