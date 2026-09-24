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Home InternationalMiddle East Wadephul and Araghchi Discussed Ending the War and the Strait of Hormuz
Wadephul and Araghchi Discussed Ending the War and the Strait of Hormuz
Middle East

Wadephul and Araghchi Discussed Ending the War and the Strait of Hormuz

September 24, 2026

Tehran, Sept.24 — The German Foreign Ministry announced that Johann Wadephul, Germany’s Foreign Minister, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York about ending the war and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Wadephul stressed the need for Iran to engage constructively in negotiations to achieve a sustainable solution to end the regional conflicts and called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure free, safe, and unimpeded navigation.

The meeting took place as the foreign ministers and senior representatives of the European Troika and the five aligned countries had previously stressed the need to guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi also said that, during meetings with Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and other European officials, he had warned about the consequences of supporting U.S. and Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran and their long-term effects.

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