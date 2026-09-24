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Pezeshkian’s Remarks Receive Extensive Coverage in Arab Media
Middle East

Pezeshkian’s Remarks Receive Extensive Coverage in Arab Media

September 24, 2026

Tehran,Sept.24 — The speech by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly received extensive coverage in Arabic-language media.

Outlets including Reuters Arabic,  the 7th day, Sky News Arabia, Euronews Arabic, Al-Ahram, Elaph, Al Mayadeen, and Al-Minar highlighted parts of his remarks concerning Iran’s resistance to military pressure, its readiness for negotiations, and the need for regional issues to be resolved by the countries of the region.

Some media outlets focused on Pezeshkian’s emphasis that Iran would not surrender to military pressure, while others highlighted Tehran’s readiness for diplomacy and negotiations.

Iran’s nuclear issue was also among the major themes in the coverage of Pezeshkian’s remarks. Sputnik and Russia Today Arabic emphasized the Iranian president’s call for the nuclear issue to be resolved through an agreement and for credible guarantees regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Arab media also referred to Pezeshkian’s remarks on Palestine, regional security, opposition to double standards, and Iran’s emphasis on the defensive use of its military capabilities.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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