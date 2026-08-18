Trending Now
Home International Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over remarks on Putin’s Iturup visit
Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over remarks on Putin’s Iturup visit
InternationalPOLITICS

Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over remarks on Putin’s Iturup visit

August 18, 2026

MOSCOW, Aug. 18– The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto and lodged a strong protest over remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iturup Island, known as Etorofu in Japan.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin lodged the protest over anti-Russian remarks by the two Japanese officials, according to a statement by the ministry.

Against the backdrop of Japan’s alignment with Western sanctions against Russia and its support for the Ukrainian government, Muto was informed that Moscow reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures, the statement said.

Muto stayed inside the Russian Foreign Ministry building for about 20 minutes. He did not take questions from the media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian media on Monday that Japanese leaders should focus on domestic affairs rather than attacking Russia.

Lavrov said Japan was seeking, together with its close ally the United States, to rewrite international law according to their wishes. He also accused Japan of attempting to evade historical responsibility for crimes it committed and expressed concern over its moves to loosen constitutional constraints and expand the overseas activities of its Self-Defense Forces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 104
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Gloria Guevara’s Candidacy for UN Tourism Secretary-General Gains...

March 13, 2025

Nigeria adjusts timetable for 2027 general elections

February 27, 2026

UN Women chief calls for recommitment to women,...

October 7, 2025

Russia accuses France of violating int’l law over...

June 2, 2026

Wife of S. Korea’s ex-president Yoon sentenced to...

January 28, 2026

1 rescued, search ongoing for 14 missing off...

January 20, 2026

Israeli army tightens siege on Gaza City, captures...

October 1, 2025

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Japan near Tokyo

June 16, 2026

Russia sees no quick prospects for Ukraine talks:...

July 16, 2026

BOJ chief says world is facing 5th “oil...

May 27, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.