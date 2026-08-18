Russia protests to Japanese ambassador over remarks on Putin’s Iturup visit

MOSCOW, Aug. 18– The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto and lodged a strong protest over remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iturup Island, known as Etorofu in Japan.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin lodged the protest over anti-Russian remarks by the two Japanese officials, according to a statement by the ministry.

Against the backdrop of Japan’s alignment with Western sanctions against Russia and its support for the Ukrainian government, Muto was informed that Moscow reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures, the statement said.

Muto stayed inside the Russian Foreign Ministry building for about 20 minutes. He did not take questions from the media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian media on Monday that Japanese leaders should focus on domestic affairs rather than attacking Russia.

Lavrov said Japan was seeking, together with its close ally the United States, to rewrite international law according to their wishes. He also accused Japan of attempting to evade historical responsibility for crimes it committed and expressed concern over its moves to loosen constitutional constraints and expand the overseas activities of its Self-Defense Forces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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