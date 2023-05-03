Liberia President George Weah Sacks Minister for Attending Opposition Rally

Staff Writer

MONROVIA, May 3 — Liberia’s President George Weah has fired Cooper Kruah, the country’s telecommunications minister, following his attendance at an opposition rally last week. According to reports, Kruah was present at the opposition Unity Party’s political event, where the party announced its presidential running mate ahead of the general elections scheduled for October this year.

Kruah’s attendance at the event allegedly angered senior members of Weah’s ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) party, who demanded the minister’s immediate dismissal. President Weah responded to their demand by announcing the sacking of Kruah and nominating Worlea-Saywah Dunah, a veteran public servant, to replace him.

The news of Kruah’s dismissal has caused a stir in Liberia’s political circles, with many questioning the president’s decision to fire a minister over attending a political rally. Some have accused Weah of being intolerant of dissent and violating Kruah’s constitutional right to free speech and association.

However, the president’s supporters argue that Kruah’s attendance at the opposition event was a breach of protocol and an act of disloyalty to the ruling party. They maintain that Weah’s decision to sack Kruah was necessary to maintain party discipline and unity.

The upcoming elections in Liberia are expected to be fiercely contested, with Weah facing strong challenges from the Unity Party’s Joseph Boaka and Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties. The outcome of the polls will have far-reaching implications for Liberia’s future and the stability of the West African sub-region.

In conclusion, the sacking of Cooper Kruah by President George Weah over his attendance at an opposition rally has ignited a political firestorm in Liberia. While some see it as an act of intolerance and an infringement on Kruah’s rights, others view it as a necessary step to maintain party discipline and unity. The coming months will reveal the extent to which this decision will affect the upcoming elections and Liberia’s political landscape.

Source: BBC News