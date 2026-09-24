Trending Now
Home International Rezaei: Iran Will Not Return to Pre-War Diplomacy with the United States
Rezaei: Iran Will Not Return to Pre-War Diplomacy with the United States
International

Rezaei: Iran Will Not Return to Pre-War Diplomacy with the United States

September 24, 2026

Tehran, Sept.24 — Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Tehran will not return to its diplomatic approach from before the war with the United States, and that Washington must take practical steps to create the conditions for negotiations.

In a post on the social media platform X, he said, “Iran’s new diplomacy will not return to the past,” stressing that Iran has entered a new stage of strategic power. Rezaei added that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened until the United States accepts Iran’s conditions.

Referring to recent threats against Iran by Donald Trump in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Rezaei also stressed that Tehran wants practical action from the United States and does not consider negotiations alone sufficient.

According to published reports, Iran has conveyed a set of seven conditions to Washington through intermediaries such as Pakistan and Qatar, and has linked the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the continuation of negotiations to the implementation of these conditions.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Over 200 Filipino human trafficking victims in Myanmar...

October 26, 2025

S. Korean president calls for resumption of talks...

September 22, 2021

Oman prepares oil transfer from grounded vessel

August 17, 2026

Huawei Advances Intelligence as Operators Embrace First Year...

March 2, 2024

Russian navy expands unmanned capabilities

July 26, 2026

At least 18 killed in land dispute clashes...

July 2, 2026

6 killed, 8 wounded in Saudi airstrikes on...

September 22, 2026

British, Oman leaders urge U.S., Iran “find a...

April 12, 2026

Russia says it won’t initiate escalation after nuclear...

February 10, 2026

Israel warns of imminent strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah...

September 16, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.