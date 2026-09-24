Rezaei: Iran Will Not Return to Pre-War Diplomacy with the United States

Tehran, Sept.24 — Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Tehran will not return to its diplomatic approach from before the war with the United States, and that Washington must take practical steps to create the conditions for negotiations.

In a post on the social media platform X, he said, “Iran’s new diplomacy will not return to the past,” stressing that Iran has entered a new stage of strategic power. Rezaei added that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened until the United States accepts Iran’s conditions.

Referring to recent threats against Iran by Donald Trump in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Rezaei also stressed that Tehran wants practical action from the United States and does not consider negotiations alone sufficient.

According to published reports, Iran has conveyed a set of seven conditions to Washington through intermediaries such as Pakistan and Qatar, and has linked the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the continuation of negotiations to the implementation of these conditions.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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