Indonesia ready to support Gaza’s reconstruction after ceasefire
Indonesia ready to support Gaza’s reconstruction after ceasefire

October 10, 2025
JAKARTA, Oct. 10 — Indonesia has declared its readiness to actively participate in Gaza’s reconstruction following the ceasefire, while calling for a permanent end to violence and broad humanitarian access, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.
“Indonesia welcomes the phase one of the ceasefire in Gaza and the permanent end of hostilities,” the ministry said through its official social media account.
“It is hoped that access to humanitarian aid will be opened widely soon and Indonesia is ready to actively participate in supporting the Gaza reconstruction process.
” Indonesia urged the global community to seize this momentum to resume the peace process in Palestine and realize the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international law. (Xinhua)
