Iran Warns Regional Countries Over Restrictions on Iranian Flights

TEHRAN.Sept.24 — Amid increasing restrictions on Iranian flights, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned neighbouring countries against cooperating with the United States to restrict Iranian flights.

He said that if a country refuses to accept Iranian aircraft, passengers, or cargo, Iran will likewise not allow that country’s flights to continue operating in Iran.

Majid Akhavan, spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, also said that the airports in Baghdad and Muscat would refuse to accept Iranian flights, and that Iran is negotiating to transfer Baghdad-bound flights to Najaf Airport. Other sources have also reported restrictions on some Iranian flights in the region.

These developments follow U.S. threats to impose secondary sanctions on companies and airports that provide Iranian aircraft with fuel, airport services, or ticketing services.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that, starting on 23 September, companies providing services to Iranian airlines could potentially be excluded from the dollar-based financial system.

Despite these pressures, some of Iran’s international flights have continued to operate, and the restrictions have not been uniform across different routes.(Namibia Daily News/ Fars News)

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