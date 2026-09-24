Pezeshkian: Iran Is Not Afraid of War to Defend Itself and Will Not Shy Away from Negotiations for Peace

Tehran, Sept.24 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his speech at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly that Iran did not start the war and has always remained committed to negotiations, but will not retreat from defending itself in the face of an attack on the country.

Referring to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, he criticized the killing of civilians and children and attacks on infrastructure, emphasizing that Iran’s military capabilities have been developed to defend the country and prevent such attacks from being repeated.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran seeks the peaceful use of nuclear energy and that the nuclear issue cannot be resolved through war, but requires an agreement that both provides assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s program and preserves Iran’s nuclear rights.

The Iranian president also stressed the need for regional countries to ensure the security of the region and called for greater attention to the issue of Palestine and Gaza, as well as equal application of international law and an end to double standards.

Referring to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, he linked the security of shipping to the security of the coastal states and said that Iran does not regard the security of its neighbours as competing with its own security.

Pezeshkian concluded by stating that Iran remains ready for dialogue and negotiations, but rejects the acceptance of a “language of force,” emphasizing that lasting peace must be built on the equality of nations, justice, mutual respect, and dialogue.(Namibia Daily News / Irna)

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