Iran’s Conditions for Reviving Diplomacy Are Clear and Explicit

Tehran, Sept.24 –Ismaeil Baghaei, spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that another round of message exchanges between Iran and the United States took place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, mediated by Qatar.

He said that during the process, which lasted about two hours, Iran’s positions and conditions for reviving the diplomatic process were clearly conveyed to the U.S. side.

Baghaei stressed that Iran’s conditions include an end to U.S. aggressive actions, including the naval blockade and economic warfare, an end to the war on all fronts, and the release of Iran’s frozen or restricted assets.

He also emphasized the acceptance of a safe route for maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz based on an understanding between the two coastal states.

At the same time, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has said that Iran will not return to pre-war diplomacy and that if Iran’s conditions are not implemented, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened and no new negotiations will begin.

These developments come as U.S. officials have also reported lengthy talks mediated by regional countries in New York. (Namibia Daily News / Fars News)

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