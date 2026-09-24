Namibia GDP growth accelerates to 4.8 pct in Q2

WINDHOEK, Sept. 24– Namibia‘s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.8 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2026, accelerating from 1.7 percent recorded in the same quarter last year, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said Thursday.

The growth was mainly driven by strong performances in agriculture and forestry, health services, wholesale and retail trade, and information and communication, Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni told reporters in the capital, Windhoek.

Agriculture and forestry expanded 17.8 percent, supported by increased production of maize and millet, while health services grew 17.6 percent, he said, adding that wholesale and retail trade increased 9 percent, while information and communication expanded 8.2 percent.

However, mining and quarrying contracted 3.1 percent, while construction declined 15.5 percent during the quarter. On the expenditure side, private consumption increased 11.6 percent, while gross fixed capital formation rose 14.4 percent, the agency said.

Namibia‘s nominal GDP increased to 70.6 billion Namibian dollars (about 4.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the second quarter, from 65.3 billion Namibian dollars in the corresponding period of 2025. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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