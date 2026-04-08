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Vietnam’s top legislature approves appointments of 6 deputy prime ministers
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Vietnam’s top legislature approves appointments of 6 deputy prime ministers

April 8, 2026

HANOI, April 8 — The 16th National Assembly of Vietnam on Wednesday adopted resolutions approving the appointments of six deputy prime ministers, 17 ministers and other government members for the 2026-2031 term, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The six deputy prime ministers are Pham Gia Tuc, Phan Van Giang, Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Ho Quoc Dung, Nguyen Van Thang and Le Tien Chau.

Phan Van Giang will continue to concurrently serve as Minister of National Defense.

Other cabinet members include Luong Tam Quang, minister of public security, Le Hoai Trung, minister of foreign affairs, Dao Hong Lan, minister of health, and Pham Duc An, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, among others. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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