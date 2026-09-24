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Iran Will Emerge Stronger from the War, Says Austrian University Professor
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Iran Will Emerge Stronger from the War, Says Austrian University Professor

September 24, 2026

Tehran, Sept.24 — Doug Stokes, Professor of Political Science and Dean of the School of International Relations at Modul University Vienna, told the Austrian news agency APA that Iran will emerge from the current crisis and war much stronger and will consolidate its position as one of the region’s major powers.

He said that the pressure and tensions imposed on Iran, contrary to their initial objectives, have strengthened the country, and that the war has shown that even the United States, as the world’s most powerful military force, has been unable to force Iran to surrender.

Modul University also identifies Stokes as a Professor of International Relations and Dean of the School of International Relations.

Stokes also said that Iran could play a greater role in the region’s evolving dynamics, and that this situation could contribute to the emergence of a kind of “post-American security order” in the Middle East.

According to him, the United States currently has no easy path to achieving its desired victory, and in the event of possible negotiations, Tehran would seek recognition of its position as the region’s leading power.

He also identified Donald Trump’s unpredictable approach and the use of military power without a broader strategy as important factors behind the problems facing the United States.

These remarks represent the personal views of a university professor regarding the consequences of the war and do not constitute the official position of the Austrian government.(Namibia Daily News/Irna)

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