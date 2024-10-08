Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander

JERUSALEM, Oct. 8 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday morning announced the killing of Suhail Hussein Husseini, commander of the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah headquarters. According to a statement issued by the IDF, the Israeli Air Forces conducted a “precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut” that killed Husseini.

The headquarters oversees logistics within Hezbollah and is in charge of budgeting and management of the various units in the organization. Husseini played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms. Also, he was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s senior military leadership council, said the statement.

It also noted the headquarters includes Hezbollah’s Research and Development Unit, which is responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the storage and transportation of weapons in Lebanon. In his role, Husseini was responsible for the budgeting and logistical management of Hezbollah’s most sensitive projects, including the organization’s war plans and other special operations, such as coordinating attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria, the statement added. (Xinhua)