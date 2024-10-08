Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander
Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander
Middle EastPOLITICS

Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander

October 8, 2024

JERUSALEM, Oct. 8 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday morning announced the killing of Suhail Hussein Husseini, commander of the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah headquarters. According to a statement issued by the IDF, the Israeli Air Forces conducted a “precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut” that killed Husseini.

The headquarters oversees logistics within Hezbollah and is in charge of budgeting and management of the various units in the organization. Husseini played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms. Also, he was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s senior military leadership council, said the statement.

It also noted the headquarters includes Hezbollah’s Research and Development Unit, which is responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the storage and transportation of weapons in Lebanon. In his role, Husseini was responsible for the budgeting and logistical management of Hezbollah’s most sensitive projects, including the organization’s war plans and other special operations, such as coordinating attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria, the statement added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 127
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia says 771 more Ukrainian soldiers surrender at...

May 19, 2022

India approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine...

August 7, 2021

Thunderstorms, lightning kill 27 in eastern Indian state

June 9, 2018

South Africa’s lower house to continue sitting in...

January 11, 2022

Explosions rock Ukraine’s key airport, military facilities: media

February 24, 2022

Death toll of quakes soars to 2,053 in...

October 8, 2023

Israel vows to intensify fighting in Gaza despite...

November 10, 2023

Zimbabwe opposition MP has case to answer –...

March 17, 2023

Zimbabwean president lays out agenda for second term

September 15, 2023

Iran reliable, influential partner of BRICS: FM

August 9, 2023