Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Mainland reiterates ban on “Taiwan independence” separatists profiting from mainland
Mainland reiterates ban on “Taiwan independence” separatists profiting from mainland
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

Mainland reiterates ban on “Taiwan independence” separatists profiting from mainland

February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 — A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said authorities are investigating reports claiming that a relative of a “Taiwan independence” separatist had allegedly profited from business activities on the mainland and provided political funding to this separatist.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to media reports alleging that a relative of Liu Shih-fang, head of Taiwan’s internal affairs body, had invested in and profited from businesses on the mainland and offered her political funding support.

The mainland is investigating and handling the issue in accordance with laws and regulations, said Chen.

“Taiwan independence” separatists, as well as enterprises and individuals that support them, will be severely punished for undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and harming the interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, Chen said.

He also called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely oppose “Taiwan independence” moves and jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Strait. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 85
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Saudi Arabia, UN launch global initiative to boost...

October 1, 2025

Israel kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza amid fragile...

November 10, 2025

vWest Australian man charged with preparing for terror...

February 27, 2026

Military equipment discovered in eastern Afghanistan

September 25, 2025

Zambia’s free education policy brings over 2.3 mln...

January 12, 2026

Man dead, teenager feared missing after boat capsized...

December 31, 2025

Namibia to ease licensing for small embedded electricity...

February 10, 2026

U.S. to sell missiles worth 780 mln USD...

September 19, 2025

Cambodia committed to implementing ceasefire with Thailand: Hun...

January 7, 2026

Russia’s Hermitage museum demands return of paintings on...

March 11, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.