BEIJING, Feb. 27 — A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said authorities are investigating reports claiming that a relative of a “Taiwan independence” separatist had allegedly profited from business activities on the mainland and provided political funding to this separatist.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to media reports alleging that a relative of Liu Shih-fang, head of Taiwan’s internal affairs body, had invested in and profited from businesses on the mainland and offered her political funding support.

The mainland is investigating and handling the issue in accordance with laws and regulations, said Chen.

“Taiwan independence” separatists, as well as enterprises and individuals that support them, will be severely punished for undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and harming the interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, Chen said.

He also called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely oppose “Taiwan independence” moves and jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Strait. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

