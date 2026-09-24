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Europe: A Key Part of U.S. Logistical Support in the War Against Iran
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Europe: A Key Part of U.S. Logistical Support in the War Against Iran

September 24, 2026

TEHRAN,Sept.24 — Citing remarks by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and a report by Poland’s Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW), has examined the role of U.S. military infrastructure in Europe in military operations against Iran.

According to the OSW report, Europe was used during Operation “Epic Fury” as an initial deployment location for fighter jets and munitions, a logistical hub, and a staging area for U.S. reinforcements.

Around 12 F-16s were transferred from Italy to Jordan, while approximately 30 F-35s and 36 F-15s were moved from the United Kingdom to Israel and Jordan. Equipment transferred from Europe accounted for about one-fifth of the U.S. forces present in the Middle East.

In addition, around 135 tanker aircraft were deployed in Europe and the region, while some of the precision-guided munitions used in the operation were likely supplied from U.S. stockpiles at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The report also examines the role of various European countries. In Germany, Ramstein Air Base was one of the main centers for U.S. logistical and support operations.

In the United Kingdom, the bases at Lakenheath, Fairford, and Welford were used to support the operation, and starting on 6 March, B-1B bombers and later B-52 bombers from Fairford took part in operations against Iran.

Italy also played a role in transferring U.S. fighter aircraft to the region. By contrast, Spain announced that the Rota and Morón bases would not be used for offensive operations against Iran.

Fars also referred to warnings by Seyed Abbas Araghchi to European officials regarding the consequences of supporting or facilitating U.S. and Israeli operations. (Fars News/ Namibia Daily News)

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