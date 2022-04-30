Trending Now
373 arrested in connection with deadly unrest in northern Ethiopia city
Ethiopian Federal Police Force stage a military parade in Meskel Square, Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde/IANS)
AfricaInternational

April 30, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, April 29  — Ethiopian security forces have arrested 373 individuals suspected of involvement in deadly unrest in a northern city, an official said on Friday.

Desalegn Tassew, head of the Amhara region’s peace and security bureau, said the suspects are accused of involvement in violence in Gonder city earlier this week.

Security forces who failed to uphold their duty to prevent the deadly violence are also being made legally liable, state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate quoted Tassew as saying.

A local religious body, the Amhara Region Islamic Affairs Council, said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed by “extremist Christians” in Gonder city a day before.

However, Tassew, the Amhara region security chief, did not say how many were killed in the violence.

According to media reports, members of the Islamic and Christianity faiths have longstanding competing claims of ownership of land around a cemetery. (Xinhua)

