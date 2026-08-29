South Africa submits dossier to ICJ over Israel’s non-compliance with provisional measures

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 29 — South Africa has submitted a dossier to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel’s non-compliance with provisional measures previously ordered by the court, according to South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The dossier was submitted on Aug. 25 to assist a committee of judges responsible for monitoring the implementation of the provisional measures and recommending possible options to the court, said a statement issued by the department on Friday.

The ICJ has issued three legally binding provisional measures orders against Israel aimed at protecting the rights of Palestinians under the Genocide Convention, but Israel has not complied with the orders, the statement said, adding that South Africa would continue to pursue all available avenues to seek Israel’s full and immediate compliance.

The statement said Palestinians in Gaza continue to be deprived of water, adequate healthcare, medicine and other essential resources for survival.

It accused Israel of bombarding Gaza, causing mass casualties and displacement, and of arbitrarily detaining and deporting Palestinians.

South Africa submitted letters enclosing public dossiers of evidence to the United Nations Security Council in May 2024, February 2025 and September 2025, urging action to ensure Israel’s compliance with the court’s provisional measures, according to the statement.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case before the ICJ against Israel over alleged acts of genocide in Gaza. The ICJ has yet to deliver a final ruling in the case. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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