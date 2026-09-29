China, South Sudan officials highlight expanding bilateral cooperation at PRC anniversary reception

JUBA, Sept. 29– The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan hosted a reception in Juba on Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), with officials from both countries highlighting expanding bilateral cooperation.

At the reception, Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk commended China’s progress in economic development, infrastructure, technology, education and human development.

“South Sudan sees considerable potential for expanded economic and commercial cooperation with China,” Juuk said.

Juuk said South Sudan seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, education and health.

He noted that expanded collaboration in these areas will promote local value addition, job creation, industrial development and sustainable economic growth.

Juuk reiterated that South Sudan views China as a key development partner, expressing appreciation for China’s continued contributions to national infrastructure, humanitarian assistance and capacity-building initiatives.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang noted that China and South Sudan have maintained a relationship based on mutual respect and equal partnership since establishing diplomatic ties.

Ma reaffirmed China’s respect for South Sudan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and self-determined development path, and reiterated China’s support for the country’s peace, stability and socio-economic progress.

He highlighted key Chinese-backed projects in the country, including the South Sudan Air Traffic Management System, a 47-well water supply initiative and ongoing expansion work at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Ma also noted that 14 Chinese medical teams have deployed mobile clinics across various states in South Sudan, alongside thousands of training and scholarship opportunities provided to strengthen local capacity.

The Chinese ambassador added that China has expanded zero-tariff access to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, a policy expected to facilitate increased access for South Sudanese goods to the Chinese market.

He reaffirmed China’s readiness to assist South Sudan in converting its natural and strategic assets into sustainable development momentum while further advancing bilateral relations.

The anniversary reception was attended by South Sudanese government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations and members of the local Chinese expatriate community. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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