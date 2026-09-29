IRGC warns Iran to use new weapons if conflict takes on another form

TEHRAN, Sept. 29 — The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday warned that if the conflict against Iran takes on a new form, the country will definitely bring new weapons to the battlefield. Speaking at a live press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi highlighted the country’s constant efforts to expand its defense capabilities.

“We are incessantly designing new weapons, upgrading the existing ones, and continuing our mass production of weaponry to be able to defend ourselves. We employ technologies from around the world to manufacture arms capable of defending our country and our people,” he said, adding, “If the conflicts assume another form, we will definitely bring new weapons to the battlefield.”

He listed some of the U.S. hostile actions against Iran within the past months, including imposing the 40-day war as well as the naval and aerial blockades, intensifying the economic pressure, inciting “street riots” in January and arming the anti-Iran groups stationed along the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders, noting that those scenarios were all doomed to failure.

Mohebbi added that the “enemy” definitely has other scenarios, saying Iran is informed of those scenarios and has prepared itself for them, “and will continue to be victorious in the future.” On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement, but the fate of the talks remains unclear following a series of recent escalations between the two countries. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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