Pakistani official expects Pakistan, China to share development opportunities

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 20– Pakistan’s Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan has underscored the enduring Pakistan-China partnership and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation and share in development opportunities.

While addressing a seminar on Friday in Islamabad organized by the Diplomatic Focus, an Islamabad-based media organization, to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, Khan said Pakistan and China have stood by each other through difficult times, demonstrating the strength, depth and resilience of their longstanding friendship.

Over the decades, China has played an important role in supporting Pakistan’s development and economic growth, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, adding that the flagship project has contributed to infrastructure development, connectivity, energy and employment opportunities.

Talking about China’s remarkable growth over the years, the deputy senate chairman said Pakistan greatly values China’s experience and achievements in areas including economic development, governance, education, technology, agriculture and social development.

“There is considerable scope for Pakistan to benefit from China’s experience while adapting relevant practices to its own national circumstances. Increased exchanges between institutions, businesses, universities and people can further strengthen cooperation and promote the sharing of knowledge, skills and expertise,” he added.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, former chairman of the Pakistani Senate’s Defense Committee, said after the successful completion of the first phase of CPEC, Pakistan-China cooperation has entered a broader phase with the launch of the CPEC 2.0, covering areas such as agriculture, information technology, education, industrial development, science and technology, and human-resource development.

Greater collaboration in these sectors can create new opportunities for investment, employment, innovation and sustainable economic growth, he said, adding that the historic Pakistan-China friendship, built over 75 years of diplomatic ties, provides a strong foundation for expanding this partnership and further strengthening the bonds between the two peoples.

In his speech, Shi Yuanqiang, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, said that, as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC has always adhered to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, achieving remarkable results that have attracted worldwide attention.

“Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, with the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era as the main thread and the CPEC 2.0 as our platform, we will continuously consolidate, deepen, and expand our all-weather strategic cooperation to effectively serve the respective modernization efforts of both countries,” said Shi. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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