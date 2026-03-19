Moscow warns nations not to join U.S.-led Hormuz coalition

MOSCOW, March 19– Countries that join the U.S.-proposed coalition to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz would, under international law, become parties to the conflict and accomplices in U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“Russia’s position on this issue remains unchanged. We proceed from the fact that a solution to restoring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be sought at the negotiating table,” Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She also reiterated Moscow’s view that the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran is unfounded and unprovoked, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a shift to political and diplomatic channels. U.S. President Donald Trump has called on allies to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil flows.

Most U.S. allies have rejected the request. On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets across the Middle East. Iranian ambassador to South Africa Mansour Shakib Mehr said on Wednesday that Tehran will continue its military response in exercise of “its legitimate right to self-defense” as long as it perceives an ongoing threat. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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