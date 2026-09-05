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IRGC says smashed U.S.-Israeli-linked “terror” team in SE Iran, killed 2 members
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IRGC says smashed U.S.-Israeli-linked “terror” team in SE Iran, killed 2 members

September 5, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 5 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that its forces had smashed a “terror” team it said was affiliated with the United States and Israel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing two of its members.

In a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News, the Quds Base of the Ground Force of IRGC said the “terror” team was busted in a joint operation involving its members as well as the provincial police and intelligence forces.

It said the team had sought to perpetrate “acts of terror” against a series of “pre-determined” targets.

Late last month, the IRGC said its forces dismantled a U.S.- and Israeli-linked “terror” team in the province, killing one of its members and arresting six others, according to Sepah News. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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