Trending Now
Home World Mexican president to press Biden for temporary migrant visas
Mexican president to press Biden for temporary migrant visas
World

Mexican president to press Biden for temporary migrant visas

written by Paulina Meke September 3, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 3 — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he would write to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden next week to push for his proposal to grant temporary visas to Central American migrants, along with other support measures.
“Next week at the latest I will send him a letter because we can’t just be detaining and holding; we have to address the causes” of mass migration, Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning press conference, referring to the new wave of migrant caravans crossing Mexico’s southern border.
“People do not leave their towns because they like to, they do not abandon their families because they like to, they do it out of necessity,” he added.
In his letter to Biden, Lopez Obrador said he would again propose extending to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador two welfare programs already in place in poorer parts of Mexico: “Sembrando Vida” (Planting Life) and “Jovenes Construyendo el Futuro” (Youth Building a Future).
This would generate some 330,000 jobs in six months in these Central American countries, the president estimated.
For those who sign up for the programs, the Biden administration should offer temporary six-month visas, he proposed.
Mass migration, mainly from Central America, has been on the rise in recent years due to poverty and joblessness, both worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Roundup: Taliban vows to have ties with all...

August 22, 2021

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021

UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan.

August 27, 2021

UN General Assembly president calls for efforts to...

July 22, 2021

UNGA president calls for protecting civilians in Afghanistan

August 27, 2021

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 4, 2021

Australian scientists to target disease-transmitting mosquitoes

August 5, 2021

Australian wildlife including koalas on list of endangered...

September 2, 2021

UN chief calls for end to racism on...

September 1, 2021

We have to fight hard for Olympic title,...

July 20, 2021