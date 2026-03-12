Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica FBI warns Iran may attack California with drones
FBI warns Iran may attack California with drones
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalwar

FBI warns Iran may attack California with drones

March 12, 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 12– The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing an alert reviewed by the news outlet.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran,” the report quoted the alert distributed at the end of February as saying.

But the alert also added that authorities “have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The FBI’s warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying attack drones could get close enough to the U.S. mainland.

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its assault against Iran, the report added.

A joint U.S.-Israel military assault on Iran, which started on Feb. 28, triggered a sharp escalation across the Middle East, setting off waves of missile exchanges, mounting casualties, and far-reaching political and security repercussions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN, aid partners beef up support for displaced...

November 7, 2025

Growth of customer base leads to new FNB...

April 15, 2022

Zambia, Norway sign agreement to boost clean energy...

January 28, 2026

Sri Lankan police introduce mouth swab drug test...

January 17, 2026

Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, airbases

August 29, 2025

EU to halt air travel from southern African...

November 26, 2021

Two-state solution only feasible way to resolve Israel-Palestine...

September 22, 2025

6 missing in boat sinking accident in Indonesia’s...

October 27, 2025

U.S. school shootings already at record level in...

October 28, 2022

Key events in Israeli Palestinian conflict

October 7, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.