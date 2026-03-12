FBI warns Iran may attack California with drones

LOS ANGELES, March 12– The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing an alert reviewed by the news outlet.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran,” the report quoted the alert distributed at the end of February as saying.

But the alert also added that authorities “have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The FBI’s warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying attack drones could get close enough to the U.S. mainland.

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its assault against Iran, the report added.

A joint U.S.-Israel military assault on Iran, which started on Feb. 28, triggered a sharp escalation across the Middle East, setting off waves of missile exchanges, mounting casualties, and far-reaching political and security repercussions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 13