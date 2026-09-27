Namibia eyes AI, digital technology to boost tourism sector

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27– Namibia is looking to use artificial intelligence and digital technology to modernize its tourism sector and expand its reach in international markets, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said Sunday.

In a statement marking World Tourism Day, under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” the ministry said digital tools are changing how tourists access information and experience destinations, while helping Namibia promote itself to wider markets.

Tourism remains a priority sector, with the government targeting an increase in international tourist arrivals from 863,872 in 2023 to 1.8 million by 2030.

Digital marketing tools are helping Namibia present itself as a tourism destination and make information more accessible to wider markets, the ministry said, adding that stronger regulation, safety measures and standards are also needed to maintain confidence in Namibia as a tourism destination.

The Southern African country also aims to increase domestic tourist numbers from 4.7 million to 6.4 million and raise tourism’s contribution to gross domestic product from 14.3 billion Namibian dollars (about 877 million U.S. dollars) in 2022 to 18.5 billion Namibian dollars by 2030. (Namibia Daily / Xinhua)

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