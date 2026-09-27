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Iran’s IRGC says captured 2nd U.S. unmanned submersible in Hormuz Strait
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Iran’s IRGC says captured 2nd U.S. unmanned submersible in Hormuz Strait

September 27, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 27  — The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that its forces have captured another “advanced smart” unmanned submarine belonging to the U.S. Army in the Strait of Hormuz.

Making the announcement in a statement on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News, the navy said the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), which was carrying out “espionage” activities in the Strait of Hormuz, was captured in a “coordinated and complex operation with intelligence dominance and electronic warfare.”

It identified the AUV as the “REMUS 600,” adding that it has been handed over to its specialists for data recovery.

The navy emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, “and we are taking decisive and incessant actions against dangerous movements and passage through unauthorized routes in the waterway.”

Earlier this month, the IRGC announced having captured one of the U.S. Army’s “most modern, smart” unmanned submarines at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, identifying it as a “Dive-LD,” according to Sepah News.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

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