Zimbabwe beats Uganda to win Rugby Africa Sevens title

KAMPALA, Sept. 27– Zimbabwe claimed the 2026 Rugby Africa Sevens Series title after defeating host Uganda 26-19 in the final at Kyadondo Rugby Ground on Sunday.

The victory also secured Zimbabwe a place in the 2027 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Zimbabwe reached the final with a 24-19 semifinal victory over Zambia, while Uganda’s Rugby Cranes beat Morocco 10-0 to set up a meeting with the Cheetahs.

“This is a very big achievement, and it has come as a result of hard work,” Zimbabwe captain Tapiwa Malenga said.

Uganda coach Allan Otim said his side had failed to capitalize after making a strong start.

“We started well and took command going into the interval. But we did not handle the game well in the second half and had a player sin-binned, which affected us,” Otim said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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