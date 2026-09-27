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Afghan forces arrest 6 human traffickers, rescue over 100 victims
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Afghan forces arrest 6 human traffickers, rescue over 100 victims

September 27, 2026

KABUL, Sept. 27 — Afghan security forces have arrested six alleged human traffickers and rescued more than 100 victims in the western Afghan province of Nimroz, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Gul Mohammad Qudrat said Sunday.

The alleged human traffickers were attempting to smuggle 113 individuals out of the country through illegal routes, but security personnel identified and thwarted the attempt the other day, the official said.

All six human traffickers have been arrested for investigation, and the victims were rescued, Qudrat said, warning of dire consequences for anyone attempting to traffic people.

Security personnel also seized four vehicles and three motorbikes from the human smugglers, the official added. At least 26 individuals attempting to illegally enter neighboring Iran in search of work have died, including 19 in the deserts of Nimroz province due to thirst and hunger over the past two months. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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