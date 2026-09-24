UN official calls for efforts toward immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 — UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Wednesday called for efforts toward an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

Nearly five years in, Russia and Ukraine are facing a stark choice between an even larger conflict and a conscious decision to pursue peace, DiCarlo told the Security Council. “The choice will impact us all,” she said. Diplomatic engagement must be matched by meaningful de-escalation, without it, the dangers to civilians, to the wider region, and to international peace and security will only grow, said the UN official.

DiCarlo reiterated the world body’s call to redouble diplomatic efforts toward an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward a “just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

She warned that the Ukraine conflict is entering a dangerous new phase, with attacks intensifying daily, civilian casualties mounting, destruction spreading, the risk of regional spillover growing, and consequences being felt far beyond the battlefield.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified that at least 17,257 civilians have been killed and 53,693 others injured in Ukraine, DiCarlo said.

The civilian impact of the conflict inside Russia has also grown significantly over the past year. From January through August, Russian authorities reported that 443 civilians were killed and 2,932 others injured in Russia, a sharp increase compared with the same period last year, she said.

International humanitarian law is clear. Attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited. These attacks are unacceptable and must stop immediately, said DiCarlo.(Xinhua)

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