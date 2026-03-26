Russia says no progress on key issues in Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, March 26 — Russia said Thursday that no progress has been made on key issues in talks on the Ukraine crisis, including territorial questions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a daily press briefing that during recent rounds of trilateral negotiations, some progress was made toward a settlement.

“But the key issues of critical interest to the Russian side still have not been agreed upon,” he said.

Territorial disputes are one of the main topics for discussion during the Ukraine talks, he added.

He also said Moscow is in contact with the United States regarding a settlement of the Ukraine issue and expects negotiations to continue as soon as circumstances allow.

Restoring relations between Russia and the United States is in the interests of both countries, he added.

Since the start of this year, Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have held three rounds of trilateral talks on the Ukraine issue, with the most recent round held in Geneva, Switzerland, from Feb. 17-18.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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