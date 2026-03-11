U.S.-Israel attack on Iran conflicts with int’l law, Italian PM says

ROME, March 11– Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday said the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran were not in line with international law, and condemned the massacre of Iranian girls’ school.

She made the remarks while addressing the Senate ahead of a European Union Council meeting on the Middle East crisis scheduled in Brussels on 19-20 March.

Meloni said that the U.S. and Israeli intervention against Iran must be seen as part of a broader crisis of the international system, marked by a growing number of unilateral actions outside international law.

She also condemned the massacre of schoolgirls in Iran’s Minab. “We extend solidarity to the families of the very young victims, and call for a swift clarification of responsibility for this tragedy,” she said.

Meloni stressed that as the U.S.-Israel military actions aimed at neutralizing Iran’s military capabilities continue, the safety of civilians, including children, must be preserved.

She explained that Italy is providing air defence assistance to the Gulf countries targeted by Iranian air strikes, but would not be involved in the military operation against Tehran.

Meloni underlined that Italy has been actively committed to promoting a diplomatic solution and avoiding escalation, together with countries such as Oman and Qatar.

A growing body of evidence indicated that U.S. missile strikes hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, on Feb. 28, killing over 160 people and injuring dozens more, most of them schoolgirls. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 30