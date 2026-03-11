Trending Now
Home International U.S.-Israel attack on Iran conflicts with int’l law, Italian PM says
U.S.-Israel attack on Iran conflicts with int’l law, Italian PM says
International

U.S.-Israel attack on Iran conflicts with int’l law, Italian PM says

March 11, 2026

ROME, March 11– Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday said the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran were not in line with international law, and condemned the massacre of Iranian girls’ school.

She made the remarks while addressing the Senate ahead of a European Union Council meeting on the Middle East crisis scheduled in Brussels on 19-20 March.

Meloni said that the U.S. and Israeli intervention against Iran must be seen as part of a broader crisis of the international system, marked by a growing number of unilateral actions outside international law.

She also condemned the massacre of schoolgirls in Iran’s Minab. “We extend solidarity to the families of the very young victims, and call for a swift clarification of responsibility for this tragedy,” she said.

Meloni stressed that as the U.S.-Israel military actions aimed at neutralizing Iran’s military capabilities continue, the safety of civilians, including children, must be preserved.

She explained that Italy is providing air defence assistance to the Gulf countries targeted by Iranian air strikes, but would not be involved in the military operation against Tehran.

Meloni underlined that Italy has been actively committed to promoting a diplomatic solution and avoiding escalation, together with countries such as Oman and Qatar.

A growing body of evidence indicated that U.S. missile strikes hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, on Feb. 28, killing over 160 people and injuring dozens more, most of them schoolgirls. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Thai FM says disappointed by Trump’s remarks on...

December 13, 2025

Death toll in central Philippine landfill collapse rises...

January 13, 2026

Israel establishes military posts near Syria’s Damascus: monitor

August 25, 2025

UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop...

September 7, 2021

DPRK-U.S. dialogue possible if Washington abandons denuclearization, says...

September 22, 2025

Gold rises on concern over COVID-19 new variant

November 26, 2021

Gunman kills 5, including U.S. soldiers, in C....

December 14, 2025

Shanghai named 1st Asian guest city for Barcelona’s...

February 14, 2026

WHO calls for action to increase COVID-19 vaccination...

August 30, 2021

Namibia to implement migration, visa reforms by April...

February 6, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.