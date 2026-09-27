Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 11 killed, 8 injured in minibus-truck collision in South Africa
11 killed, 8 injured in minibus-truck collision in South Africa
AfricaInternational

11 killed, 8 injured in minibus-truck collision in South Africa

September 27, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 27 — Eleven people were killed and eight others critically injured in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province, local media reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on the N2 highway in the Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality, Independent Online reported, citing the provincial Department of Transport and Human Settlements.

The northbound minibus taxi collided with the southbound truck and caught fire. Eight people sustained critical injuries, including burns, and were transported to hospital.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation would work with police to establish the exact cause of the accident, the report said.

Minibus taxis are one of South Africa’s main modes of public transport, but they are frequently involved in deadly crashes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 96
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Situation in Sudan’s North Darfur state remains volatile:...

November 12, 2025

Iran denies asking U.S. to pause strikes, calls...

August 2, 2026

Africa to Russia, Russia to Africa

August 29, 2023

U.S.-ROK military exercise pushes Korean Peninsula again to...

August 20, 2026

Civilian death toll in Cambodia rises to 19...

December 21, 2025

Egyptian, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments...

July 11, 2026

(Special for CAFS) Zambian president calls on inmates...

August 10, 2021

Oman prepares oil transfer from grounded vessel

August 17, 2026

Cambodia, Rwanda announce cross-border payment cooperation

May 30, 2026

Physician’s daughter kidnapped in northern Afghanistan

November 30, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.