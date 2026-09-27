11 killed, 8 injured in minibus-truck collision in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 27 — Eleven people were killed and eight others critically injured in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province, local media reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on the N2 highway in the Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality, Independent Online reported, citing the provincial Department of Transport and Human Settlements.

The northbound minibus taxi collided with the southbound truck and caught fire. Eight people sustained critical injuries, including burns, and were transported to hospital.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation would work with police to establish the exact cause of the accident, the report said.

Minibus taxis are one of South Africa’s main modes of public transport, but they are frequently involved in deadly crashes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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