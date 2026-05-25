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Indonesia builds integrated system to combat human trafficking
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Indonesia builds integrated system to combat human trafficking

May 25, 2026

JAKARTA, May 25  — Indonesia’s immigration authorities have established a systematic mechanism to prevent human trafficking across key stages of citizens’ overseas travel, an official said on Monday.

Director General of Immigration Hendarsam Marantoko said at a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta that the mechanism covers pre-passport application procedures, passport applications, departures at immigration checkpoints, passport services abroad and the return of Indonesian citizens.

The preventive measures, he said, were part of an action plan to prevent human trafficking and mitigate risks, with measures including mapping villages vulnerable to trafficking and conducting immigration law education and outreach programs.

He added that the use of integrated border control and monitoring systems enabled real-time detection of high-risk individuals and monitoring of travel records at immigration checkpoints. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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