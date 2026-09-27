Confucius Institute emerges as engine of opportunity for Afghan students

KABUL, Sept. 27 — Inside a modern, well-equipped classroom at Kabul University, Jawid Ahmadi sits upright, intently absorbing every inflection of his Chinese instructor’s carefully enunciated tones.

For Ahmadi, the intricate characters on the whiteboard represent far more than linguistic skill. They form a calculated pathway to personal advancement and stronger ties between Afghanistan and its neighboring China “My primary goal is to continue my education in China, pursuing a master’s degree and eventually a doctorate,” Ahmadi explained with quiet determination.

His family regards his linguistic progress as a potential catalyst for upward mobility. “Learning Chinese can contribute to my personal economic growth and, at the same time, to the economic development of my country,” Ahmadi told Xinhua inside his class. Beyond individual ambition, Ahmadi envisions himself as an intermediary.

“I want to be a bridge of communication and understanding between Afghanistan and China,” he added. Ahmadi belongs to an expanding generation of young Afghans who perceive mastery of Chinese as a strategic asset capable of unlocking scholarships, professional opportunities and broader horizons.

The Confucius Institute at Kabul University admits only a limited number of high-school graduates each year through public entrance exam, even as demand for Chinese-language instruction significantly exceeds its capacity.

Abbas, who completed his studies at the institute approximately one month ago and now holds a position with a private firm, attributes tangible career advantages to his language skills.

“Learning Chinese can be particularly valuable in the economic sphere, as it creates greater opportunities for employment as well as broader avenues for business and trade,” he observed.

“Interest in learning Chinese is growing with each passing day.” For a growing number of young Afghans, proficiency in Chinese has unlocked pathways to higher education, employment and commercial enterprise, motivating an expanding cohort to master the language and seize emerging opportunities.

Heela Wardak, another alumna, describes a transformative trajectory. Following her graduation, she secured various positions in Afghanistan before relocating to Beijing, where she currently teaches Pashto language at Beijing Foreign Studies University.

She regards the institute as an essential conduit for mutual comprehension. “The Confucius Institute serves as a bridge connecting Afghans with the Chinese people,” Wardak Xinhua.

“It provides Afghans with an opportunity to learn about Chinese culture, the way people live, the country’s economic progress and other important aspects of Chinese society.”

Through her fluency, Wardak believes she has contributed meaningfully to fostering dialogue and reinforcing ties between the two neighboring nations.

Founded in 2008, the Confucius Institute in Kabul has equipped hundreds of Afghan students with Chinese language skills over nearly two decades. At present, more than 100 students are enrolled across all academic levels, according to Wahidullah Halimy, the institute’s executive director.

The surge in demand, he noted, stems from the availability of scholarships in China, expanding employment prospects and the growing footprint of Chinese enterprises, particularly those engaged in Afghanistan’s mining sector. “Graduates of the Confucius Institute find employment in Chinese companies,” Halimy told Xinhua.

“All of our graduates secure employment, and they are also satisfied with their professional careers.” Interest has risen consistently year after year.

To accommodate the expanding cohort of aspiring learners, Halimy has urged Afghan authorities and the Confucius Institute to facilitate the placement of additional Chinese instructors.

Complementary courses are also offered at Nangarhar University in eastern Afghanistan and at a private institution in Kabul.

For a rising number of young Afghans, Chinese has evolved beyond a mere academic subject into a pragmatic instrument of economic mobility, cross-cultural exchanges and enhanced bilateral engagement at a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s pursuit of broader international partnerships. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 97