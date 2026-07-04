Togo urges Africa to strengthen resilience amid Middle East crisis

LOME, July 4 — Togolese President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe on Friday called on African countries to strengthen economic resilience and strategic coordination to address the spillover effects of the Middle East crisis.

Speaking at the opening of a ministerial conference of the African Political Alliance (APA) in Lome, Gnassingbe said the crisis directly affects Africa through rising energy prices, supply chain disruptions, higher shipping costs, and growing security risks.

He urged African countries to diversify energy supplies, strengthen food security, modernize transport and logistics infrastructure, and enhance strategic forecasting and early warning capabilities to better prepare for future crises.

The conference, themed “Africa Facing the Middle East Crisis: Impacts, Challenges and Strategic Responses,” brought together foreign ministers, diplomats and experts from Africa and the Middle East.

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, also the current chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States, attended the opening ceremony.

Founded in Lome in May 2023, the APA serves as an informal consultation platform aimed at strengthening policy coordination among African countries. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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