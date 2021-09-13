The Energy Pioneers Program: A Pan-African Internship

Through the EPP the African Energy Chamber is striving to empower the youth

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, September 13, 2021/ — The AEC Energy Pioneers Program is the Chamber’s first of its kind internship program designed to provide quality opportunities to individuals, promoting continuous learning and growth, both professionally and in participants’ personal journeys. Through this internship program, participants are exposed to the day and life of professionals within the energy sector, working hand-in-hand with these seasoned and reputable professionals.

The Chamber has always been and continues to be a strong advocate for promoting development, to ultimately empower the youth in advancing within the industry. Being a paid internship program, we also want candidates to know that, through personal investment and hardship, a reward is always waiting at the end of the effort provided.

In a highly competitive world, it takes more than qualifications to secure quality positions, it takes exposure too. The Chamber aims to provide just that – a platform that allows for continued learning while availing a structured space where participants engage, learn and explore the industry with experienced professionals guiding them along the way.

Gaining industry experience has significant benefits for graduates entering the work environment. Instead of rushing to secure a job that may not even suit the individual, considering an internship may very well be a lit candle in the dark.

Internship programs are valuable as they offer the chance to develop new skills and present opportunities that would not emerge otherwise. Besides the technical knowledge gained from within any industry, interns also learn how to interact with professionals in a workplace setting, and develop essential soft skills such as time management, organizational skills, adaptability, problem-solving as well as teamwork.

As the Chamber, we acknowledge the role that organizations should play in uplifting and empowering our youth to equip them with the requirements of the world of work. Youth empowerment needs to be at the forefront of any organization’s growth agenda as we prepare the next generation of leaders. Through the EPP (https://bit.ly/3hnNitq), the African Energy Chamber is striving to empower the youth ensuring that we have groomed and skilled young people who are ready to be the change and voice this industry needs.

This internship program guarantees a fair chance in the selection of candidates, irrespective of their background of studies and experience. Besides being a learning experience, the program gives selected candidates the opportunity to voice out, generate ideas and solutions to specific matters in the industry.

The AEC Energy Pioneers Program (https://bit.ly/3hnNitq) is designed not only for the accomplishment of great work, with the chance to learn and grow; this is also an opportunity for working professionals to share their experience and culture of diverse community connection, with the interns, molding them into future independent professionals with a clear path to follow.

African Energy Chamber