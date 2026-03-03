Flights cancelled in Sri Lanka due to Middle East tensions

Trending Now
AmericaAsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastmilitaryPOLITICSTransportwar

March 3, 2026
COLOMBO, March 3 — A total of 205 flights have been cancelled in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, affecting operations to and from the country, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka said on Tuesday.
Of the total cancellations, 107 were arrivals and 98 were departures, said the minister following a special meeting held at the ministry to evaluate the impact on the aviation sector.
The minister said visa extensions have been granted to tourists stranded in Sri Lanka as a result of the disruptions, covering the duration of their stay.
He added that all airlines operating in the country have agreed to issue full refunds for cancelled tickets and permit rebooking on alternative flights without additional charges.
Flights to Europe have resumed using alternative routes that avoid Middle Eastern airspace. However, due to increased fuel consumption on these longer routes, airlines have imposed cargo restrictions until normal conditions are restored.
SriLankan Airlines is currently operating services to destinations including London and Paris through these adjusted routes, the minister confirmed.
Airlines are also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lankan embassies to assist passengers stranded overseas to return home, he noted. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)
