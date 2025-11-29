Trump, Venezuelan president discussed possible meeting over phone

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29 — U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two leaders discussed the possibility of an in-person meeting, though no arrangements have been made, according to the report.

It also noted that both the White House and the Venezuelan government declined to comment on the call. According to reports, the United States on Nov. 24 formally designated Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization and imposed sanctions on the group, which it claimed is led by Maduro.

The Venezuelan side said in a statement that it opposed such a move, calling it a ridiculous lie aimed at illegally meddling in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The phone call, which involved U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, came days before the designation came into effect, said the NYT. Two individuals close to the Venezuelan government also confirmed that a direct call between the two leaders had taken place, it added.

Citing an unnamed source, Axios reported on Monday that Trump has made up his mind to speak directly with Maduro.

“There’s more talk about talking and less talk about bombing,” a source quoted by Axios said.

“Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him (Maduro) — at this point. I wouldn’t say never, but that’s not the plan right now,” one official familiar with the issue was quoted by Axios as saying.

According to the report, Trump’s decision is an important milestone in his gunboat diplomacy aimed at Venezuela and could indicate that U.S. missile strikes or direct military action are not imminent.

In his Thanksgiving remarks to U.S. troops on Thursday night, Trump suggested that the United States could “very soon” take action by land against drug trafficking networks in Venezuela.

Since early September, the Pentagon has carried out more than 20 known strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean and East Pacific, killing more than 80 people.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, a major aircraft carrier, arrived in the Caribbean last week, intensifying U.S. military presence in the region to a level that has not been seen for at least three decades.

The total troop strength reached approximately 15,000 personnel.

Senior U.S. military officials have also made frequent visits to the region, heightening concerns about potential U.S. military action against Venezuela.

On Thursday, Maduro addressed troops in a video message during a military event, calling for national unity and readiness to defend against foreign threats.

Since returning to office, Trump has increased pressure on Maduro and his allies, including by doubling the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest on narcoterrorism charges to 50 million U.S. dollars.

Maduro has denied any involvement in drug trafficking, accusing the United States of “fabricating” a pretext for a war aimed at regime change in Venezuela.

Recent reports from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration indicate that Venezuela is not a primary source of drugs entering the United States. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

