South Africa, Nigeria reaffirm cooperation on migration, security issues

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 — South Africa and Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on migration and regional security following a diplomatic mission to Abuja by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola.

According to a statement issued by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Monday, Lamola identified three issues as sources of recent tensions between the two countries, including the purported installation of an unrecognized “Igbo King” in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province, the involvement of some foreign nationals, including Nigerian citizens, in organized crime, and violent resistance to law enforcement operations targeting criminal activity.

Lamola stressed that South Africa condemns xenophobia, racism, and all forms of discrimination, while emphasizing that law enforcement remains the exclusive responsibility of the state, said the statement.

The Nigerian delegation acknowledged the need to hold lawbreakers accountable while stressing due process and the humane treatment of detainees, according to DIRCO.

The two governments agreed that migration and public safety challenges should be addressed through diplomatic engagement, institutional cooperation, and adherence to constitutional principles, while reaffirming their commitment to bilateral cooperation and pan-African solidarity, the statement said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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