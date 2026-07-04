Heavy rain batters western Japan

TOKYO, July 4– Heavy rain hit western Japan on Saturday, the country’s weather agency said, urging extra caution against landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Developed rain clouds covered the northern part of the Kyushu region, southwestern Japan, on Saturday morning as warm, moist air moved toward a seasonal rain front, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The rain clouds were moving eastward, and the front is expected to stall around western Japan, bringing heavy rain to the area and the Tokai region in central Japan, the JMA added.

Weather officials urged caution against landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers, as well as lightning strikes and gusty winds, including tornadoes, noting that recent rains have loosened the ground in northern Kyushu and other areas.

The rain front is expected to remain stationary around western Japan through Monday, the agency said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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