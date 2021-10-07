Swimmers ready to compete this weekend

Trending Now
October 7, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 — Four teams comprising one hundred swimmers will take part in the 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Gala from Friday, 8 to Saturday, 9 October 2021, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek. Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the swimmers will compete in 627 events.
NASU’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, said the swimmers have just finished their short course season and are ready for the long course, despite the expected cold pool waters. “The recent cold temperatures we have had will negatively affect the pool temperatures and quite possibly the swimmers, too,” she said. “The first gala of the long course season is usually an adjustment for our swimmers.”
NASU’s President Aileen Botha said she is delighted with the swimmers’ preparedness and professionalism, especially during various lockdowns experienced due to COVID-19. “Our swimmers could continue training and are all excited when a gala can take place,” she concluded.  – NDN Staffer

